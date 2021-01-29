Expanding their brood? Khloé Kardashian has fueled speculation that she is or will be pregnant with baby No. 2 soon. She and off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson share daughter True, but the couple has dropped plenty of hints about possibly having more kids.

An insider told Life & Style in January 2021 the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “is open to marriage if things work out” with Tristan but certainly has plans for the future either way.

“She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” explained the insider. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship timeline is filled with ups and downs, including two public cheating scandals. However, they rekindled their romance in 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus. The Good American founder admitted that coparenting their daughter while she and the NBA star were “going through something” was extremely “hard.”

“It’s one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done, because you have your own personal feelings but you can put those aside and put your child first,” KoKo said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “It sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, but when you go through something it’s such a challenge. But to do it … I know how good I feel about myself. My parents were that example for me, and my sister Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] are the same way. You put your kids first. And it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off and they’re happy, beautiful, flourishing children.”

Despite some rockiness, the Revenge Body host and Boston Celtic had moments where they got along famously as coparents. Khloé said she was “grateful” for their amicable relationship in July 2020 during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop.

“We’re doing a great job,” she explained. “You know, when you can’t rely on so many other people’s help, it’s so great that you have like, essentially he’s your partner, he’s True’s dad … And I need his help more now.”

So, will Khloé and Tristan have another child? See all the clues they’ve dropped about baby No. 2!