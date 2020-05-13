Khloé Kardashian slammed pregnancy rumors with ex Tristan Thompson on May 13 after fans accused her of hiding her stomach with clever cropping on social media.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say,” the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She continued, “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”



Speculation started after Khloé wore a flowy robe while blowing bubbles with her daughter, True Thompson, on May 12. “Only girls who have been pregnant before know how we bend sideways when we have a belly. Khloé can’t fool us,” someone speculated about the video on Twitter. “She’s definitely pregnant! Khloe can’t hide that tummy much longer,” another user noted about her loose-fitting kaftan.

However, the blonde beauty bared her rock-hard abs in a gym selfie three days prior, which appeared to be a never-before-seen photo, but that didn’t stop fans from wondering. After Khloé sympathized with a commenter over getting her body “back” after giving birth, a separate follower pointed out it could be a “sign” she’s expecting.

The starlet has been open about the possibility of having more kids with the NBA player, 29. They already share their 2-year-old daughter but have been broken up since February 2019 after his second cheating scandal, which involved Jordyn Woods.

KoKo admitted she was considering using him as a “sperm donor” during the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” the Good American founder divulged in her confessional. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Conceiving another child together doesn’t necessarily mean they plan to rekindle their romance. KoKo noted she would have Tristan “sign legal paperwork” detailing his parental rights if they went through with the deal. At the time, the mom-of-one revealed to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that wasn’t the only thing holding her back. “You never know. What if in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that,’” she said.

Despite her doubt, Tristan was supportive of the idea. “I’m open to doing that and down [for] doing that,” he said on the reality show. “Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.” The blonde beauty admitted she will “feel a lot better” having frozen embryos, just in case.

That’s not to say something romantic hasn’t been cooking up between the coparents since filming that episode. Khloé and Tristan have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her famous family members think they’ve been getting busy. “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” Scott Disick asked Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian during a Zoom call in the teaser for the new season. The momager, 64, revealed she “100 percent” thinks Khloe and Tristan had sex. “That’s what I said, but she says no,” Scott, 36, quipped.



Time will tell what’s in store for Khloé!