Khloé Kardashian admittedly would’ve used Ozempic for weight loss if it existed when she was “bigger” than she is now. On the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé attended an event for Fabletics and opened up about her diet and exercise habits.

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would’ve tried it because I tried any other thing,” Khloé, 40, admitted. “I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works and that’s a lifestyle change. So I really want to encourage healthiness and not the number on a scale. I think people should be active. I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

The Good American founder began changing her lifestyle amid her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013. In addition to maintaining healthier eating habits, Khloé also became an exercise fiend and often shares videos of her workouts on social media. Her transformation has been inspirational to fans and she even hosted three seasons of the show Revenge Body to help others undergo similar metamorphoses.

Khloé has been open about the scrutiny she’s faced for her weight over the years and recalled being referred to as “the fat sister” when her family first became famous.

“Society gave me insecurities,” she admitted on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “I accumulated all of [my insecurities] from other people. [Before], I had the most confidence. I was chubby and in a skintight body-con dress.” She also added, “[I’ve] been torn apart the minute I [went] on TV. I didn’t look like [my] sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough.”

However, she’s also made it clear that any changes she’s made to her appearance and lifestyle were done because she wanted to – not because of anybody else’s opinions.

“Let me remind you that we don’t need anybody’s approval to be happy in life. EVER!” the reality star wrote on social media in 2016. “Let you validate and accept your own version of happiness. You choose your life! Don’t let anyone else decide for you. We are not victims to life. No prisoners. But we do become victims and prisoners to the people we choose to coexist with.”

It’s all about balance too. During her appearance at the Fabletics event, Khloé said that she likes to incorporate extra workouts before doing big photo shoots where lots of skin will be showing, but then celebrates by eating pizza afterward. She also confirmed that she’s a fan of plain pizza because she’s a “kid’s menu girl.”

“If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would’ve laughed in your face,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017. “Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can’t see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out.”