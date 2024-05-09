Khloé Kardashian has shared what the No. 1 item was that she cut out of her diet when she lost 80 pounds before getting pregnant with daughter True Thompson.

“I’ve worked really hard cause I used to be overweight a lot of my life. It took years for me … My thing was more the food. I had to retrain my mind as to what I could eat, what I couldn’t eat,” Khloé, 39, explained during a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on the “She MD Podcast.”

The reality star said that while she made “lifestyle changes,” “I would cut out all sodas,” as the way she started shifting to a heathier eating plan by eliminating the high-calorie, sugary drinks.

“Little by little I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized I did every diet under the sun when I was younger,” Khloé continued about how other weight loss plans had failed her.

The Good American founder doesn’t deny herself certain things anymore, explaining, “Now that I’m in a good place body-wise, I do sort of eat what I want.”

However, “Because my brain is so trained, you don’t even want half of the crap or junk. Or if you do want something, like pizza is my weakness, but now that I’m in this different state of my mind, I’m never going to eat a full pizza,” she said.

Khloé confessed she “used to be a major emotional eater for sure … I would feel so good eating and then so bad after. And then I would cry, and probably do it again. Cause I was sad and so I needed the ice cream again.”

When it came to her dramatic weight loss, Khloé said she gave herself “a lot of patience.” She didn’t say to herself, “Tomorrow is day one, six days a week and I’m cutting out all sugars.”

The entrepreneur did feel some stress when it came to losing the pregnancy weight she gained with daughter True, who was born in April 2018.

“It took me a long time to train myself and when I got pregnant with True, I was 204 pounds when I delivered,” she confessed, adding she asked herself, “‘How am I going to do this again? Cause it took so many years to do it the first time.”

“But because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight,” Khloé revealed. “I was so proud of myself, I did it twice.”

“If your brain isn’t trained with your body, it doesn’t matter,” The Kardashians star added

To keep fit, the Strong Looks Better Naked author said she still works out five days a week, doing “cardiovascular intervals with weight training.” Khloé revealed she adds Pilates to her workouts when she’s getting ready for a photo shoot.