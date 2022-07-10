Sister, sister! Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared the ultimate twinning moment wearing matching black bikinis and making a splash in the ocean.

“Khloé’s bday trip,” the Skims founder, 41, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, July 10, which featured shots of the Kardashians stars standing next to each other in the clear blue sea.

Several fans took to the comments section to write, “Twins,” under her post, referring to their coordinating looks.

Just one day prior, the Good American founder, 38, revealed she brought her daughter, True Thompson, and niece Dream Kardashian on a vacay, using sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane, Kylie Air, to jet to their destination.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Wheels up on Kylie Air,” she captioned an Instagram gallery post on Saturday, July 9, which included a series of videos from their flight festivities. “Kamp KoKo is underway.”

In one clip, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter was seen boarding the plane and enjoying some of her mommy’s birthday cake. In another moment, all the Kardashian kiddos playfully attacked the blonde beauty. However, it appeared that Khloé enjoyed a quiet moment alone as she sipped a drink from a champagne glass in a separate video.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Upon arriving at their destination, the mama, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, posted more photos via her Instagram of her and the youngsters swimming together.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Do not disturb … we are having fun,” Khloé captioned a separate carousel post, featuring the children enjoying their own tropical beverages in the water, staying near the shoreline, of course. The Hulu personality also flaunted her stylish black Chanel one-piece bathing suit that she wore for their day at sea.

Since Dream, 5, accompanied her cousin for the fiesta, her dad, Rob Kardashian, made a rare appearance in one of his sister’s Instagram clips, as he tagged along for the trip. He even shared multiple images from their tropical adventures, including one photo of Dream enjoying a boat ride.

The following day, Kim shared her own photos from their extravaganza via her Instagram Stories, including shots of the beach and waves.

Khloé originally celebrated her 38th birthday on June 28 during a more low-key party with some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The famous family never fails to go all-out for a celebration. Nearly two weeks before they visited “Kamp KoKo,” Kim unveiled the creative thematic bash she threw for her daughter North West’s 9th birthday.

“Camp North,” Kim captioned an Instagram carousel post on June 28, which included shots of her private plane, Kim Air, decorated with campfire-themed pillows and cobwebs. After arriving, North and the young guests enjoyed a weekend of tubing, ziplining and even sleeping under lit-up tents in their room.