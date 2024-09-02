Kim Kardashian Following Kids' Dating Advice 'Ratings Gold' to Kris EXCL

Kim Kardashian is dead set on finding her next beau with the help of her kids, who are doing their best to rise to the challenge, while grandma Kris Jenner cracks the whip and captures it all on camera, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Some people in Kim’s circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it’s totally cute and doesn’t see why she shouldn’t give it a shot,” the source says.

Kim, 43, has had a notoriously rocky relationship history, most of which has been aired on reality television since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in October 2007.

Before the reality star shot to fame, however, she had already been married and divorced. She first got hitched with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was just 19. The couple later split in 2004. Kim would later claim he was controlling and violent towards her.

The SKIMS founder then found a string of failed relationships – starting with Ray J, with whom she made the infamous sex tape that was released in 2007, then the Nicks: Lachey and Cannon, all three of which were flings that ended after a few months.

Her first relationship to be documented on camera was with NFLer Reggie Bush, which ended in 2010 as a result of Reggie’s rough training and traveling schedule with the league.

Kim was then married twice more: for 72 days to Kim Humphries and then to rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, 47.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The Kardashians star’s relationship with the latter ended sourly – to much media fanfare – as Ye’s mental health began to take a turn for the worse following his Bipolar diagnosis and allegations he was refusing medication during his public outburst.

With a relationship history like Kim’s, the source suggests it’s no wonder why she’s turning to anyone she can, including her small children, for advice about how to finally land the right one.

“Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise,” the source adds.

“She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could,” the insider continues. “Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya.”

As Kim continues following her kids’ advice on men, she has some in her camp, including her sisters, worried she’s not seeing things clearly, despite her last two romances, with comedian Pete Davidson and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., fizzling out.

“Her sisters are all giving her major side-eye over this plan but one person that’s all for it is Kris.”

Kris, 68, who has been concerned about The Kardashians’ ratings and has signaled she’s willing to go to any lengths to pump up the numbers, has made Kim’s poor romantic outlook her next golden goose.

“She loves this as a storyline in the show and was the one who told Kim she should make a point to publicize it since she knew it would get everyone talking,” the source says.

“Kris is a marketing genius and knows what will bring in the viewers and Kim getting set up by her kids is ratings gold in her view.”