Kris Jenner ‘Chasing’ Ratings With Kylie Jenner’s Ex Travis Scott EXCL

Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott on the family’s reality show The Kardashians — but the makeup mogul and her siblings are miffed at their meddling mom’s mission, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Billionaire Kylie, 27, shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 33 — but she’s moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet.

However, spies snitch Travis’ scandals have Kris dreaming of ratings gold!

“With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show,” says the insider. “Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings.”

Last month, lawmen in Paris accused Travis of getting into a boozy brawl with his bodyguard — but declined to file charges. That arrest followed his June bust for allegedly trespassing at a Miami marina.

The Astroworld sensation also narrowly avoided criminal charges in Houston after a concert crowd crush in 2021 fatally asphyxiated ten fans.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now, the source dishes Kylie is seething because she wants to keep her troubled baby daddy in the rearview mirror!

The insider adds, “Kris doesn’t seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée.”

The source also says Travis’ isn’t in favor with most of the reality TV clan after he sided with rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian!

“Kylie’s furious her mom is pushing this — especially when she’s pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!”