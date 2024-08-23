After Travis Scott‘s recent arrests, ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner is at her wits’ end, but she’s not willing to cut him off for good — after all, he’s the father of her two children.

This summer, the 33-year-old rapper found himself in the middle of some legal trouble. On June 20, he was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, multiple outlets confirmed at the time. And, less than two months later, the Astroworld artist was arrested in Paris after getting into a fight with his bodyguard, according to French police.

It was previously revealed that prosecutors in Miami dropped the disorderly intoxication charges over Travis’ arrest in June, and the rapper was also not charged with any crime for the incident in Paris.

However, these run-ins with the law have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 27, on edge.

“She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Kylie and Travis share daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

According to the insider, Kylie “still wants to stay on good terms, if she can. If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills.”

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

While the mother of two will stand by her troubled ex-boyfriend — they dated on and off for nearly six years from 2017 to 2023 — it doesn’t sit well with her current flame, Wonka star Timothée Chalamet.

“For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” says the Life & Style source.

“He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs,” the insider continues.

Though Kylie and Timothée, 28, have been dating since April 2023 and were seen packing on the PDA at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, they’ve both kept their relationship out of the spotlight — and now fans can see why.

The insider reveals Timothée is telling Kylie that “he doesn’t want to get involved in any way” when it comes to the “Sicko Mode” rapper, adding, “If he knows that Travis is in the same city or in the same area, or that he’s coming around, he makes himself very scarce.”

And if the Kyle and Travis dynamic doesn’t change anytime soon, Timothée may be gone altogether.

“Dealing with this kind of dysfunction with his girlfriend is not what he signed up for, and it bothers him that Kylie’s even remotely supportive of Travis,” the source says of Timothée. “He’s drawing a line in the sand and demanding she keep her distance from Travis.”

“If not,” adds the insider, “she risks losing him.”