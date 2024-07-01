Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemingly confirmed that they’re going strong when they were spotted together during a rare public date night.

The couple was seen walking together in a car park near Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, according to photos obtained by E! Online. Both Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 28, wore black baseball caps and black face masks, while the Wonka star donned a black sweater, shorts and sneakers. Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was dressed just as casually in black sweatpants and a white crop top.

Kylie and Timothée’s recent date night marks their first public outing in months.

Rumors began to swirl that Kylie and Timothée were dating in April 2023 after the gossip account Deux Moi shared a screenshot of text messages claiming the two were romantically involved after they met at Paris Fashion Week three months earlier.

While they initially kept their romance out of the spotlight, they confirmed their relationship when they packed on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert and a U.S. Open tournament in September 2023. Meanwhile, they made another rare appearance in January when Kylie attended the Golden Globe Awards with her boyfriend.

Kylie and Timothée’s date night comes two months after rumors circulated that she was pregnant with his baby. The speculation began after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claims during an April episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast.

“I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,” Daniel, 49, said at the time.

“Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show,” he continued. “This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Daniel then made the claim, alleging he was told that “Kylie [was revealing] that she’s pregnant with Timothée’s kid.”

Despite sharing the gossip, Daniel warned his listeners that he wasn’t sure if the rumor was true.

The longtime reality star is already the mother to daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie seemingly shut down the rumors in late April when she showed off her flat stomach while modeling different styles of jeans from her clothing line, Khy, in several Instagram Stories posts.

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Kardashians star showed “no signs” ​that she was expecting after she was spotted getting sushi with sister Kendall Jenner. The insider explained that Kylie “was eating raw ​fish” during their meal.

An additional source gave insight into Kylie and Timothée’s current relationship status. “Kylie and Timmy are still together, in love and it’s serious,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style.