No more drama here! Kylie Jenner made it clear that she and Jordyn Woods are on good terms nearly five years after her former bestie kissed Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party.

“I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship,” Kylie, 26, told Khloé, 39, on the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians after spending time with Jordyn, 24, at Paris Fashion Week. “Now it’s like … we talk once a month.”

Jordyn was practically a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family before the 2019 cheating scandal, which led to her falling out with Kylie. However, the ladies rekindled their friendship and were spotted out to dinner together in July 2023, just two months before their next public reunion in Paris.

“I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over,” Kylie admitted. “When we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for the day or two days, whatever. And then, now, it’s, like, over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

Khloé assured her younger sister that she was totally fine with her and Jordyn rebuilding their friendship. “I always told you I never want you to have regrets in life and, for sure, I never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me,” the Good American founder said. “And I told you, when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.”

She also admitted to getting “frustrated” about the narrative that was created after the incident. “It’s an internet-created narrative that doesn’t even exist,” Kylie insisted.

In a confessional, Khloé added, “They’re always pinning the girls against one another and there’s actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie. We’re not like that. We’re just living and we’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

On a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, the reality shared similar sentiments. “I have forgiven Jordyn,” she shared. “Of course, I was upset at the time. And we moved on. There’s no bad blood. I’ve posted on my Instagram Stories. Jordyn and I are good.”

Khloé got back together with Tristan, 33, in 2021 and had a second child with him via surrogate in July 2022. However, right after she found out the surrogate was pregnant, she also learned that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman. The exes remain amicable as coparents.