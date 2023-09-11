Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods continued to prove that they’ve moved on from their past feud when they reunited at New York Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 26, took to TikTok on Saturday, September 9, to share a video of her visiting Manhattan’s Acne Studios. While she was seen driving to the store and looking through clothes, Kylie also took a moment to pose for a selfie in the mirror with Jordyn, 25.

The duo went shopping together two months after they shocked the world by reuniting for a sushi dinner in July. Kylie and Jordyn were seen spending time together in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos published by Daily Mail. They were joined by a group of other friends and were seen walking out of the restaurant together that night.

Kylie and Jordyn’s dinner took place more than four years after the model infamously had a falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family after she kissed Tristan Thompson in February 2019 while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Jordyn later admitted during a Red Table Talk appearance in March 2019 that Tristan, 32, kissed her, though insisted they did not have sex. She added that she was never “sitting all over him” and that they did not “leave the public area, go to the bedroom, [or] go to the bathroom” at the party the kiss occurred at. Jordyn also admitted she was drinking at the party, though insisted she was not “belligerently drunk” during the kiss.

“On the way out, he did kiss me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” she claimed at the time. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

Khloé, 39, and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 to 2022, while they temporarily split following his kiss with Jordyn. After Jordyn’s interview aired, Khloé slammed Kylie’s friend and claimed she was “lying” via Twitter.

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted at the time. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up [sic]!”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Following the drama, Kylie took her family’s side and distanced herself from Jordyn. The family later addressed the situation during the June 2021 KUWTK reunion special, where Khloé admitted she had a change of heart.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” the mother of two said at the time. “I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

Khloé also said she would be supportive if Kylie and Jordyn reconciled. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” the Good American founder stated.