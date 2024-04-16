Kylie Jenner wants her momager Kris Jenner out of her love life. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Kris is way too interested in the makeup mogul’s romance with Timothée Chalamet.

“Kris thinks he’s the ultimate catch,” the source says of Kylie’s boyfriend of a year, who’s one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men, as well as the son of Yale-educated mom Nicole Flender and French journalist dad Marc Chalamet.

“He has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet, and Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category,” the insider adds.

To win the 28-year-old over, Kris, 68, has tried arranging brand deals and invited him to family gatherings — without checking with Kylie first.

Kylie, 26, finds the overtures “so overbearing,” adds the source. “Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie’s relationships.”

Timothée and Kylie were first linked in 2003 when blog account DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of a text message claiming that the two were dating after they attended the same Fashion Week event three months earlier.

The couple was photographed at each other’s homes several times in the months that followed. They finally made their first major public appearance in September 2023, confirming their romance at the U.S. Open tournament and packing on the PDA in the stands.

In January 2024, they continued their public show of love by attending the Golden Globe Awards together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star once again skipped the red carpet, but she packed on the PDA with Timothée inside the event.