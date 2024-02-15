She’s caught the acting bug! Nearly a year into Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet, sources exclusively tell Life & Style that the makeup mogul wants the Oscar nominee to help her become a movie star. “Kylie’s had acting ambitions for years and had private coaches and some high-profile teachers but she’s always held back because of her fear of failure,” an insider says of the reality star, 26. “Now she’s begging Timothée to costar with her. She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry.”

She’s even been helping the smitten Dune star run his lines for his next movie! While the 28-year-old thinks his squeeze has talent, he’s trying to manage her expectations. Says the insider, “He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart. There’s always going to be rejection.”