Kim Kardashian’s Netflix Movie ‘The Fifth Wheel’: Cast, Premiere

Kim Kardashian is already reality TV royalty and now the Hulu star is set to take on yet another scripted role. Netflix announced on November 26, ​2023, that the SKIMS founder is set to star and produce in the upcoming film The Fifth Wheel.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Role in ‘The Fifth Wheel’?

“Kim Kardashian is about to be The Fifth Wheel,” Netflix tweeted at the time. “Kim will co-produce and star in an all-new comedy from producer and writer Paula Pell (SNL, Sisters) and writer Janine Brito (Girls5eva) — coming soon to Netflix!”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to address her new double role in the upcoming comedy as of publication.

Deadline reported the project before Netflix‘s confirmation on November 19, noting that Kim “has been very hands-on in the pitch for the female-driven comedy.”

Has ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Started Production?

The streaming service teased new information about the upcoming film in their press release and they ​told fans to keep their “eyes peeled for more information on The Fifth Wheel as it gears up to enter production.”

“Just think, soon we’ll be able to tell you who the other four wheels are,” the statement read in reference of the remaining unknown leads. “And catch the new comedy coming soon, only to Netflix.

What TV Shows and Films Has Kim Kardashian Starred In?

The beauty mogul’s most recent acting gig was her role as Siobhan Walsh in American Horror Story: Delicate. The FX horror series premiered on September 20, 2023, and Kim pleasantly surprised viewers with her acting skills as she portrayed the wicked celebrity publicist who works for Anna (played by Emma Roberts).

The former E! star grabbed fans’ attention in her opening scene on the show. ​Kim was captured on the phone while juggling Anna’s climb to stardom, saying, “Then tell the Daniels to suck my c–t, she’s not missing a press day for a f–king commercial shoot.” After starting off strong, fans praised Kim for her improved acting skills throughout the season of American Horror Story.

The billionaire businesswoman, for her part, couldn’t contain her excitement about filming. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience,” she gushed ​while attending the 2023 Met Gala. “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

Kim isn’t the only movie star in the family. In fact, the aspiring lawyer was joined by eldest kids North West and Saint West for their roles in the animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. North and Saint joined the pup crew as characters Mini and Meteor Man while their A-list mother reprised her role as chic poodle Delores.

The celebrity kids earned an impressive salary for their voice acting duties and reportedly earned $5,000 per studio session, according to Radar Online.