Get Up and Get to Work! Here Is the Full List of Kardashian-Jenner-Owned Businesses

If there’s one thing that the Kardashian-Jenner family will do, it’s getting their f–king asses up and work. The famous family have been business owners long before their fame. Sorry, do we not remember Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian’s store DASH, dolls? The family’s retail days are long behind her as some of the siblings run billion-dollar brands.

Kylie Jenner was the first family member to reach billionaire status after launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, where her infamous lip kits took the beauty world by storm. The company reached the big B four years later, the same year she was crowned the world’s youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes.

“I never imagined that Kylie Cosmetics would grow to what is has. Being my own CEO has definitely changed my confidence. Having Kylie Cosmetics keeps me going,” she admitted during a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie. “When I first launched Kylie Cosmetics, I ordered a really small amount, and I was almost certain it wasn’t going to sell out. My mom calmed me down and was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, Kylie. You’re gonna do great.’ None of us knew how big it was going to be.”

Kourtney capitalized on her healthy, non-gluten lifestyle when she launched her online wellness brand, Poosh, in 2019. The health-focused business is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Net Worth Spot, which was the stepping stone for her most recent brand, Lemme.

The most successful Kar-Jenner-owned business to date is Kim’s highly loved shapewear line, Skims. As of 2022, the business is worth $3 billion, according to Forbes. Not only are the items for sale online, but also in department stores like Bloomingdales and Nordstrom.

Unsurprisingly, the shapewear products are an absolute hit. You can’t scroll through social media without seeing an iconic ad campaign or every influencer and average social media user sharing their love for the brand.

“My goal for Skims is to continue to expand our product offering and keep finding new ways to create solutions that work for all women, all the time,” Kim told Vogue in 2021. “We’re creating the next generation of underwear, shapewear and loungewear by consistently bringing our customers newness and excitement with each drop, and I am so thankful for the dialogue we have with our community along the way.”

One thing is for sure, we can expect the famous family to continue their business ventures and dabble in different areas of expertise. Keep scrolling and glance at all of the Kar-Jenner-owned businesses.