Kim Kardashian knows how to negotiate a hefty deal for her work and now she’s doing the same for her kids. The SKIMS founder reprised her role as Delores in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and her eldest kids, North West and Saint West, joined the cast while earning a hefty five-figure paycheck.

North, 10, voiced Mini, a Pomeranian puppy, in the animated film and earned $20,000 for her role, according to Radar Online. The young TikTok star’s earnings were for four studio sessions and each session cost $5,000.

The outlet also reported that Saint, 7, also received $5,000 per studio session for two recording sessions, adding ​a total of $10,000 to his bank account.

News broke that North and Saint landed their first voice acting roles in January and fans weren’t pleased to learn that the “nepo babies” were given the opportunity over other actors.

“If we are talking about nepo babies anyway, this is the greatest example of one,” one person tweeted on January 26. Another critic wrote, “Did her children go to the auditions or get in the movie because of Mom? Sorry to the children who applied/auditioned. They were bumped for the privileged.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

However, other fans shared their excitement to hear North and Saint’s voices in the blockbuster animation.

“Aw north saint and kim in the next paw patrol movie! my fave nepo babies hopefully they’ll win a kids choice award!” a second person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“North west & saint are gonna be in the newest paw patrol movie im so excited. north is definitely one of my fave nepo babies,” a different person wrote, adding, “This is just the beginning, shes only 9 & she’s gonna do big things.”

Kim, 43, landed the role of Delores in the first Paw Patrol film and even admitted that the sassy pooch fit her personality “perfectly.” “My kids love Paw Patrol, so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited,” the Kardashians star said in a 2021 behind-the-scenes interview.

Kim – who also shares kids Psalm and Chicago with ex-husband Kanye West – hosted her close friends and family to see the premiere of the film at her house and even filled the theater’s seats with Paw Patrol merchandise and toys for the little ones in August 2021.

“I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I’m so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing,” she was heard saying to her guests in an Instagram Video at the time, adding, “I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol.”