Travis Scott seemingly threw shade at Timothée Chalamet in ​the lyrics of his song “Meltdown” amid rumors that the actor is dating the rapper’s ex Kylie Jenner. Keep scrolling to learn about the song, see theories about the alleged shade and more.

Did Travis Scott Shade Timothee Chalamet on His ‘Meltdown’ Song?

Travis released his latest album, Utopia, on July 28. The new album features a song called “Meltdown,” which includes the line, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it’s calories find another flame hot as me, bitch!!!”

Shortly after the album was released, fans rushed to social media to speculate that the line was a dig at Timothée, who is set to star as Willy Wonka in the upcoming movie Wonka.

“He just mad he stole his girl,” one person wrote via Twitter about the diss. Another added, “Since when Trav got beef with Timothee.”

An additional person added, “Anywayyyyyy thanks Travis Scott for promoting timothée’s new work as wonka [sic].”

“Imagine having to diss a silly little guy like Timmy to feel like more of a man,” a following fan wrote. “Having one sided beef with Willy Wonka is CRAZY.”

However, others noted that the line feels like a stretch and might not be a diss at the Little Women actor. “If this is actually a diss this is the worst diss I ever heard,” one social media user said.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating?

Fans think Travis’ alleged diss at Timothée was due to his romance rumors with Kylie, whom the “Trance” rapper dated on-and-off from 2017 until January 2023. The former couple welcomed their first child, Stormi, in February 2018, followed by son Aire in February 2022.

Rumors began to swirl that the Kardashians star was dating Timothée in April when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of text messages claiming the pair were seeing each other. The unknown source further claimed they knew “about them since January” at Paris Fashion Week. While Kylie and Timothée didn’t pose for photos together, they both attended Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25, 2023.

The pair has kept quiet about romance rumors, though Kylie’s car was seen arriving at the New York native’s Beverly Hills mansion in April.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

A source revealed to Us Weekly how close the two had become in April. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” the insider said at the time. “However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far, she likes what she sees.”

The source continued, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Romance rumors continued to swirl in June ​when fans noticed a small mark on Kylie’s neck that appeared to be a hickey in photos shared via Instagram. “Uhm, Ms. Kylie, we see that hickey,” one fan commented. “Am I the only one who peeps the hickey?” another chimed in.