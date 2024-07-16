Kylie Jenner is totally loved up with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and is banking on a long-term future together, but sources exclusively tell Life & Style that her sisters are increasingly convinced it’s a bad match between the two and that he’s simply stringing her along.

“Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie, but when it comes to getting to know her family, he’s put in almost no effort and doesn’t seem to want to,” a source says of the Wonka actor, 28, who has been linked to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, since April 2023.

Though Kylie and Timothée have been dating each other for over a year, it took them months to make their first public appearance together in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert, and they are rarely photographed together or pictured alongside one another on the red carpet.

The Life & Style source notes that the Call Me by Your Name star has spent time with the Kardashian clan over the course of their relationship, but those instances are few and far between.

“Sure, he’s come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie’s part,” the source reveals. “And the few times he has shown up he’s spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them.”

And it seems like Kylie’s famous siblings — including Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, and Kendall Jenner, 28 — are feeling the burn.

“Her sisters are telling her it’s a huge red flag, that if he was serious about anything long term with her, he’d be making a lot more effort with them,” says the source. “Instead, he’s giving the impression that he thinks the Kardashians are beneath him, which they obviously find so insulting, and they’re telling her it’s clear he’s just using her for a good time.”

Now, Kylie — who had a very public on-off relationship with ex Travis Scott, the father of her two children — seems to be keeping the details of her love life to herself.

The makeup mogul has told family members “to stay out of her business,” the source reveals, adding, “She insists the best way for her to protect what she has with Timothée is to keep him away from them and all the drama that usually follows Kardashian men.”

Adds the source, “She thinks the best chance she has of making this work long term with Timothée is for him to have very limited time or association with her family.”

Earlier this year, Kylie and Timothée attended the 2024 Golden Globes and were photographed seated next to each other at The Beverly Hilton in California. They were even spotted kissing during the event, a rare PDA for the two given the private nature of their relationship.

Before dating the Dune star, Kylie broke things off for good with her rapper ex in January 2023 (she and Travis were first romantically linked in 2017). The former couple shares daughter Stormi, born in February 2018, and son Aire, born in February 2022.