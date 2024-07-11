Kylie Jenner loves being a mom so much that she’s ready for another baby, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. There’s just one problem: The reality star, 26, has got to get boyfriend Timothée Chalamet onboard with her family planning. Kylie was first linked to the 28-year-old actor in April 2023, and, as Life & Style has previously reported, he’s already met Kylie’s children, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” notes an insider. “This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other.”

While the Wonka star has gotten to see firsthand what life as a single mom of two is like for the makeup mogul — “He really admires how calm and self-assured Kylie is,” the insider adds — that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to become a father himself. “Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together,” the source reveals. “Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over.”