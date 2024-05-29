Kylie Jenner ‘Jealous’ of Timothee's Costar Monica Barbaro

Top Gun beauty Monica Barbaro has landed the role of a lifetime playing Joan Baez in the new Bob Dylan biopic with Timothée Chalamet and it’s sending Kylie Jenner into a jealous tizzy.

“You don’t have to be a certified Kardashianologist to know that all five of those sisters are incredibly possessive of the men in their lives, and that goes triple for Kylie now that she’s dating Timmy, who has become one of the hottest movie stars on earth in relatively short order,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kylie wasn’t thrilled to find out that Monica, who is a rising star herself, landed this role and that the film, which the real Bob Dylan is helping make, will include plenty of new, intimate details and scenes exposing the truth about Bob and Joan’s incredibly passionate relationship.”

The insider says that Kylie, 26, “thought the movie was going to be a standard issue musical biopic” and was shocked to find that director James Mangold seems to be envisioning an “epic romance” story instead.

Getty

“Kylie should have realized this since Jim is perhaps best known for 2006’s Walk the Line and that movie’s intense focus on Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s love life,” the source admits. “But she’s not exactly an expert in recent film history, as she’s been too busy building her beauty empire and filming her reality shows.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is planning on “being around and on set as much as possible” while her boyfriend is filming, according to the source. However, she has not been spotted during recent shoots in New Jersey.

“She trusts Timmy but she’s seen what Monica looks like and she is an undeniably beautiful young woman who already proved in the audition process that she and Timmy have excellent chemistry together,” the insider concludes. “To say Monica is Timmy’s ‘type’ is the understatement of the century.”

Since they started dating at the beginning of 2023, Kylie and Timothée, 28, have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye. Most recently, they were seen together at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were seated next to each other inside the event, where they packed on the PDA in front of the cameras all evening long.

Earlier this month, fans began speculating that Kylie was pregnant with the actor’s baby after seeing her wearing baggy clothing at her aunt’s funeral. However, she quickly shut down the speculation by posting photos that showed off her flat stomach on Instagram. But while they aren’t expecting a little one, a source recently told Life & Style exclusively that the two are “in love and it’s serious” after more than a year of dating.