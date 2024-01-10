At the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, Timothée Chalamet met Kylie Jenner’s entire family — even daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 23 months, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 32.

“It’s a big step,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “and Kylie was ready for it.” Although they’ve both been busy with their careers (the actor, 28, just finished promoting new movie Wonka, while the makeup mogul, 26, recently came out with her own clothing line), “Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” says the source. “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes.”