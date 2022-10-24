Kim Kardashian wowed in a tiny glittering crystal bra top and matching pants meant for her blowout 42nd birthday celebrations in Las Vegas with pals on Saturday, October 22. Though the plane had to turn around and head back to L.A. due to high winds, the reality star kept the gorgeous vintage look on for a party bus dash to In-and-Out with pals for her impromptu birthday dinner

The Kardashian’s star’s Dolce & Gabbana bra top featuring sequin triangle panels with black straps may have looked familiar to some people, as the Dolce & Gabbana design was worn by the late singer Aaliyah in her iconic 2000 music video for “Try Again.” Kim even wore the same large matching silver choker, adding a crucifix pendant and donned glittering pants..

The look was meant to be seen for a night on the town Vegas, as sister Kylie Jenner loaned Kim her plane so she and her friends could enjoy a fancy dinner and a show in Sin City. But mother nature had other plans.

“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home,” Kim explained via an Instagram Story. She then revealed how her tiny bra top was too racy for the trip to In-and-Out, showing herself at the eatery’s register with a feathery addition to her outfit, writing, “I had to take a boa to cover up.”

Kim later showed her crew inside the “party bus to nowhere,” which included her mom, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, business partner Tracy Romulus, as well as close pals Stephanie Shepherd, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

Though the SKIMS founder and her crew were unable to take in Usher‘s performance, the Yeah!” singer let Kim know that she was welcome to attend a makeup concert. “Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post. I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come,” Usher, 44, shared in an Instagram video. He added, ”I know you’re still celebrating your birthday. And you can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever! We got three more shows.”

Scroll down for photos of Kim’s ultra-glam sequined birthday outfit.