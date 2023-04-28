Kendall Jenner is getting seriously trolled by her sister Kim Kardashian for the amount of NBA players the model has dated. In came during a blink and you’d miss it moment in The Kardashians season 3 trailer that dropped on Thursday, April 28.

Kylie Jenner is seen telling her sisters, “All of us need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards we’re setting,” and the camera pans to Kim, who is wearing a black T-shirt that reads “Kendall’s Starting 5,” showing her face surrounded by five of the 818 Tequila founder’s NBA ex-boyfriends.

Youtube/Hulu

It features Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Kendall’s most serious boyfriend who she dated for two years before calling it quits for good in October 2022. Also included are former Philadelphia 76’ers player Ben Simmons, who Kendall dated on and off from 2018 through 2020 before striking up a romance with Devin.

The other three athletes seen are current Boston Celtics star Blake Griffin, who dated Kendall from 2017 through 2018 when he played for the Los Angele Clippers. Also included are two former Los Angeles Lakers stars: Kyle Kuzma, who now plays for the Washington Wizards and was linked to Kendall in 2016, and Jordan Clarkson, who now is a member of the Utah Jazz and briefly dated Kendall the same year.

It’s unclear if Kim’s hilarious shirt trolling Kendall’s NBA dating history will be discussed on the show. The T-shirt is available for purchase on Etsy.com for $23.99 and also comes in a hoodie, sweatshirt and long-sleeved shirt.

Kendall has been open about how she loves dating NBA stars and has defended her right to see who she wants. In April 2020 when Kendall and Devin took a road trip through Arizona on the heels of her split from Ben, she got slammed by some fans for being “passed around” by NBA players.

When one Twitter user wrote, “Maybe she is passing them around,” Kendall gave the epic response, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”

Following her split from Devin in August 2022, Kendall seems to be stepping away from dating NBA players. She’s reportedly been seeing rapper Bad Bunny since February 2023. The pair have been photographed having romantic dinners, going on horseback riding dates and hanging out at the first weekend of Coachella 2023 together.