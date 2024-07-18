Kim Kardashian has been open about her struggle with psoriasis over the years and recently revealed that one of her kids inherited the gene.

“It came from my mom [Kris Jenner], went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” the Kardashians star, 43, said during the Monday, July 15, episode of the “She MD” podcast.

Kim didn’t disclose which son, either Saint or Psalm, has the disease. Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder that causes areas of skin to lose pigment, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Skims founder shares her sons and daughters, North and Chicago, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011 and fans knew about her sensitive skin by following her journey on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star even filmed her doctor’s appointment when she was told that her rash was psoriasis.

Kim often shares photos of her flare-ups via Instagram, including a time in 2019 when she got a body treatment to help relieve the uncomfortability of the disease.

“When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up,” Kim wrote in a blog post at the time. “I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs. Luckily, in my apartment complex at the time, my neighbor was a dermatologist. I showed it to him, and he said to come into the office, and he would give me a shot of cortisone, and then hopefully it would go away (since it was my first big outbreak). I did this and my psoriasis completely went away for about five years.”

The same year, the American Horror Story actress was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory arthritis that is common in those affected by psoriasis. That September, Kim wrote an essay about living with psoriasis and shared a glimpse into her life on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website.

“For the past eight years, although the spots are unpredictable, I can always count on my main spot on my right lower leg, which consistently stays flared up,” she wrote before motivating fans with psoriasis to live the best way they can with the disease.

“If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can do to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over,” she continued. “I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant-based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies. With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum.”

In 2022, Kim experienced one of the worst psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis episodes before the Met Gala. The red and itchy patches also traveled to her face for the first time.

“It’s only this one spot that will itch. And it will really, really itch when it does. When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit,” she said during her recent appearance on the “She MD” podcast. “I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week and it was covering my face.”