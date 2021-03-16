With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end, fans are dying to know what’s next for Kim Kardashian. Thankfully, the KKW Beauty mogul already teased her next big project … a podcast!

On Monday, March 15, Vogue released a new episode of “Good Morning Vogue” starring Kim. “I literally love listening to Kim’s interviews so much! She has such a calm voice. I could listen for hours! I would totally be here for a [Kim Kardashian] podcast,” one fan tweeted in response to the segment.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Coming soon on [Spotify],” the Skims founder, 40, captioned a photo of the tweet on her Instagram Story. As it stands, there’s still no word on what Kim’s podcast could potentially be about. However, the proud parent, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, is pretty much an expert on everything from fashion and beauty to business and law.

Ultimately, no matter where life takes her, professionally or otherwise, Kim will always be grateful for KUWTK. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the California native announced on Instagram in September 2020.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children,” Kim continued. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The A-lister concluded her message by acknowledging she “wouldn’t be where she is today” without the hit reality series. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Don’t go saying goodbye to the Kardashian-Jenner family just yet though! In December 2020, the famous bunch snagged a multiyear deal with Disney to produce “new global content” for Disney Star worldwide and Hulu in the United States.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! on Thursday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.