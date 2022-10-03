Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting hate from fans after revealing that she would be selling a $129 garbage can as part of her SKKN BY KIM home line.

“Introducing the Waste Basket. This minimalistic concrete vessel discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade,” the Kardashians star, 41, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 2, prompting followers to hit the link in her bio for more information, which included the prices for her new SKKN BY KIM home accessories.

“Is this satire?” one Instagram commenter asked, seemingly referring to the waste basket and its price. Another person added, “They have this at Walmart for $8.”

A third joked, “Ah yes $129 for a 9th grade pottery project.”

Most of the comments on Kim’s Instagram post followed suit, with some wondering if her post and the price of the waste basket was “a joke.”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

“I’m confused why someone would spend $129 on an item where you put your GARBAGE in?” one follower asked. Others claimed it was a “scam” to buy the home accessory.

Kim, for her part, has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

The pricy garbage can is part of the five-piece home accessories set Kim is selling via her SKKN BY KIM website, starting on Thursday, October 6. Other pieces in the collection include a tissue box being sold for $89, a round container for $69, a canister for $65 and a vanity tray for $65. Or, consumers can purchase a set of all five items for $355.

“Introducing neutral accents for the home,” the collection’s description reads. “Adorn your vanity with minimalist, functional pieces sculpted from concrete.”

Kim launched her SKKN BY KIM brand in June with a line of nine core products, which also received backlash for its high price point. The nine-product bundle is on sale for $575. Now, she’s preparing for her foray into high-end home decor.

“When I was working on the packaging, I was looking at concrete sculptures — all different shades of stones and interiors,” the reality star told Vogue of the brand in June. “I always thought the packaging should look really good in my house; I’ve always loved really minimal tones.”

During the same interview, Kim revealed how she deals with fan backlash and controversy in the public eye. She shared, “At the end of the day, it’s really important to own up to [mistakes], because people will ultimately respect that so much more if you take accountability.”