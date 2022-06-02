See Photos of Kim Kardashian’s Private Plane ‘Kim Air’: ‘I Wanted It to Feel Like an Extension of Me’

Even 30,000+ miles in the air, Kim Kardashian keeps it classy! During a June 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the longtime reality TV personality showed off her custom, luxury private plane.

“Oh my God, I mean, I never dreamed, I would own a plane. It’s just … I wanted it to feel like an extension of me, and an extension of my home,” the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, gushed.

While boarding her first flight on the state-of-the-art aircraft, Kim gave a little tour reminiscent of MTV Cribs. “Welcome to Air Kim! Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back,” the Skims founder detailed. “Every seat has its own phone charger! The best, most exciting part of the plane is it’s all cashmere … cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests … what a dream!”

In an effort to keep her private plane pristine, Kim enacted a major rule. “Oh! I’m gonna do no shoes on the plane and get custom Skims slippers,” the Skkn mogul declared.

Moreover, Kim is all about taking personalization to the next level. “Instead of that Clay Lacy runner, it should say, like, ‘Air Kim.’ … Or wait, ‘Kim Air.’ I think ‘Kim Air,'” she debated with friends.

After locking down all of the important details, the E! alum hopped on a FaceTime call with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to show off her new digs. The former Saturday Night Live comedian seemed impressed as Kim noted how many beds were on the aircraft … wink, wink.

Pete and the California native went public with their relationship in October 2021 after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. During the same episode of The Kardashians, the Vogue cover star revealed that she wasn’t exactly looking for anything serious with Pete.

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,'” Kim admitted during a confessional. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”

Perhaps she and Pete will join the Mile High Club!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian’s private plane.