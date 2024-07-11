Kim Kardashian decided to give therapy a shot to help get the tools she needed to be a stricter parent to her four children. After previously admitting that she’s “never seen a therapist,” Kim opened up about her one-time visit on the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians.

The Skims founder, 43, told sister Khloé Kardashian that she finally had a “peaceful household” and credited it with her decision to see a therapist. “I just saw her once,” she clarified. “The simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time. Of course, you’re like, ‘Duh, of course,’ but having strict rules on, like, ‘There can be no phones during meals.’ They’re going to fight and kick and scream for, like, a week and then you gotta get through it. I never wanted to deal for that week.”

Kim pointed out that she’s able to be “really firm” as the owner of multiple businesses and had to make sure she was doing the same thing in her “most important job” as a mom.

“I was just being really lenient [before] because it was easier for me,” she admitted. “And I’m just like … I can’t. I put my all into everything else and this needs to be my all times a million. So I just need to go through the hard times of whining and crying. I’ve just changed a lot of little things around my house. I’m basically turning into Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé.”

Kim and Khloé’s different parenting styles have been a point of contention between them on this season of The Kardashians. The SKKN creator has been critical of her younger sister’s desire to stick to such a strict schedule with her kids. She’s also slammed Khloé, 40, on a number of occasions for not wanting to ever leave the house and be away from her kids.

Despite “implementing stricter scheduling” in her own home, Kim admitted that she still thinks Khloé is “too militant” with her parenting. However, she concluded, “Maybe Khloé was a little right.”

During the June 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about why she never had to see a therapist in the past. While celebrating her 43rd birthday with her longtime friends who she calls her “lifers,” Kim explained, “Honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my friends. Like, I have the best friends and they’re super supportive. I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me.”

Kim’s closest inner circle consists of Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Ashley Kassan. They’ve been friends since they were kids.

“My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department,” the reality star admitted. “Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special.” Hulu cameras also captured Kim having dinner with the “lifers” in another scene, where she told them about her plans to continue acting after working on American Horror Story.