Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian slammed each other with insults as their fight exploded on a family trip to Aspen. The drama was documented on the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in January.

While tension between the sisters has been brewing all season long, things came to a head just before they left for Colorado. “Khloé has really been pissing me off lately,” Kim, 43, admitted. “So we’re going to Aspen and I just want to get some things off my chest and really talk to her and clear the air before we go.”

The Skims founder told her younger sister that her “delivery on things” had become a problem. Kim cited an incident involving her daughter Chicago West’s hair. “The other day when you called and asked me if you could do Chi’s hair – I don’t know if condescending is the word but you’re very shaming,” she explained. “Like, ‘Can I do Chi’s hair? Do you mind?’ And you’re like, ‘Because her hair has SO much product in it.’ You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair, but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed and it was gross.”

She further explained the situation in a confessional, adding, “I had a really hard week, so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please watch my two little ones? I’ll send them over and you can get them ready for school.’ Chicago put in this hair gel in her hair on the way out the door and I was like, ‘Honestly, who cares? My mom can slick her hair in a ponytail.’ So Khloé FaceTimes me and is like, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get YOUR kids ready. And Chicago’s hair … the hair gel?’”

Khloé, 39, defended herself and told her sister she was simply “asking” permission and not trying to “shame” her, but Kim wasn’t having it. “I know her hair looked s–tty. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have time to do her f–king hair one night before bed and wash it,” she said sarcastically. The Good American founder accused Kim of “projecting whatever [she’s] going through” onto her.

Kim then turned the conversation to be about the issue she’d had with Khloé for months at that point. “Maybe you wouldn’t have such a stick up your ass over hair gel if you just lived your life a little bit,” she ranted in a confessional, referring to Khloé’s preference of staying home with her kids instead of going out with friends. “It’s just crazy. Interact with other human beings besides your family and the children all day long.”

When Khloé pointed out that she had recently gone out with Kim to a dinner with the SKKN creator’s “lifers” friends, Kim slammed her for being on the phone with her kids at the event. “You don’t realize that you sometimes have a stick up your ass and it’s sometimes like, ‘God, she just needs to get the f–k out.’ You just need to get away from your kids,” Kim insisted. “A pure getaway. Not a dinner with a FaceTime showing them a house tour.”

Khloé now felt like Kim was “mom-shaming” her, just for different reasons. “You’re shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me and you’re claiming I’m shaming you for not being more of a strict parent, or whatever you’re claiming at this point. That you’re not brushing Chi’s hair,” she said. By the end of the conversation, Khloé left the room while telling Kim, “Honestly, you’re such a bitch to me these days.”

Although things seemed to cool down after the argument, the sisters got heated again once they arrived in Aspen and were having dinner with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. At the table, Khloé jokingly asked, “Kim, are you going to yell at me if I FaceTime my daughter?” This prompted Kris, 68, and Kendall, 28, to question what was going on, which led the feuding sisters to rehash what happened at the “lifers” dinner.

Kim slammed Khloé for comments she made about wanting to speed up the dinner so she could stick to her “schedule,” while Khloé pointed out that Kim also asked why food was taking so long to be served at the event. Kim insisted that the “sentiment” behind their reasoning for wanting to move things along was different.

They argued about this for several minutes before Khloé eventually left the room saying, “I feel like you love nitpicking me and we do the exact same things. But anyway, I’m going to go FaceTime my daughter and I hope that’s OK with you.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the two are able to resolve their issues as the season continues. New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET.