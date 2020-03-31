… And just like that, we feel old! On Tuesday, March 31, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a precious throwback photo of her oldest daughter, North West. “My little Northie was so small,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the snapshot of her firstborn wearing butterfly wings and a tutu during a violin lesson.

Of course, Kim’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the darling memory. After all, North, 6, truly has grown up in the public eye. “OMG! So cute. Love little North,” one user commented. “She was so tiny!” added another. “Wow, she’s grown so much,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth asked, “Does she still play the violin?”

While we’re not certain if North still plays violin, we do know she’s definitely interested in music! In fact, during Kanye West’s Yeezy season 8 fashion show, she showed off her rapping skills during a surprise performance.

“I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her first performance had me in tears!” Kim wrote at the time. “Shout-out to [ZaZa]. North hopes you like the remix!!!” Unfortunately, because Kim didn’t initially credit ZaZa as North’s inspiration, the mini rapper’s family took to social media to call out the reality TV personality.

“In July of 2019, ZaZa and her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult … creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!” the post read.

“What [Kim Kardashian] [and] [Kanye West] are doing with their daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is OK … [we’re] not mad, BUT PLEASE SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!” they continued. “We admire Kanye West and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU!”

Naturally, Kim made it clear that North has nothing but admiration for their daughter! “We love you,” the SKIMS founder assured. “North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay, too!”

Since then, North actually met up with That Girl Lay Lay to dance in one of her TikTok videos! We love a happy ending, don’t you?

