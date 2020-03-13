Like father, like daughter! North West seems to be following in her dad Kanye West‘s footsteps after a video of her dancing with kid rapper That Girl Lay Lay was posted on Thursday, March 12.

“Hey y’all!! North West and I are hanging out today!!!! Check out our TikTok! Follow my TikTok account – litgirllay,” the 11-year-old captioned the clip of them jamming out to Lay Lay’s very own song “Mama.”

Fans couldn’t help but express their love for this epic union. “So cute!” wrote one person. “Aww, y’all are adorable,” commented another.

The video was posted just a few weeks after Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s eldest daughter performed ZaZa’s “What I Do” at Kanye’s Yeezy season 8 fashion show. It’s clear North is a natural entertainer.

North may be young, but she’s had her fair share of amazing collaborations. In March 2019, she spent a day in JoJo Siwa‘s house, which they documented for the 16-year-old’s YouTube channel. After getting to know North, JoJo believes she has what it takes to be an entertainer.