Reflecting on 2022 in the best way she knows how! Kim Kardashian snapped a selfie while wearing a thong bikini to celebrate the new year.

“Looking back at ‘22,” the Skims founder, 42, captioned an Instagram post from Monday, December 19, adding a winky face emoji. She was bikini-clad in a gray swimsuit as she snapped the photo in her reflection. Followers could also see the clear blue waters of Kim’s tropical vacation spot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Even as the winter rages on, the businesswoman is still sharing tons of bathing suit snaps. Her 2022 reflection photo came days after Kim shared her best “life tip” while wearing a white two-piece in a December 13 Instagram post. “Do you,” she captioned the post.

Other than her iconic bikini photos, Kim has also made headlines for her booty-baring looks in 2022 — and in years prior. During a September 2022 conversation with Interview Magazine, the reality star got real about how she keeps up with appearances and always looks so good.

“I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle,” Kim admitted at the time. “I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

Despite having a really good year, the Hulu personality feels like she’ll “always” have “something to prove,” but not always to others.

“Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming,” Kim explained during the same interview. “I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

Aside from her law school journey, two seasons of The Kardashians reality show premiered via Hulu this past year. Kim also made headlines for her Met Gala look this past May when wearing the same Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday” in 1962 to former President John F. Kennedy.

While walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the former E! personality admitted to losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, which received tons of backlash.

“It was this or nothing,” Kim told Vogue of the dress ahead of the event, noting that she was on a “strict” regimen. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”