Kim Kardashian would like to give things another go with Odell Beckham Jr., but her reasons for reconciling with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 31, aren’t entirely romantic. “She sees an opportunity,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!”

The reality star, 43, misses the power couple stardom she enjoyed with Kanye West and is hoping to reunite with Odell before the football season starts. “It’d be a win-win for Kim,” the source explains. “She gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor.”