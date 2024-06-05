Kim Kardashian paid the ultimate tribute to Janet Jackson by wearing the exact costume she wore in her 1993 music video for “If” to the singer’s concert near Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday, June 4.

The Skims founder ​showed off the outfit in a series of Instagram Story videos. “Can you guys tell where I’m going tonight? I bet you will never guess,” Kim said while looking down at her black suede pants with fringe on the side as she strode down a hardwood floor hallway.

Kim then shared a video showing the famed black crop top vest and white boning panels along with​ the top of the pants that featured a lace-up front. She played “If” over the Story while flaunting her toned abs, just like Janet did in her music video more than 30 years ago.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The aspiring lawyer featured a photo showing the top of the outfit along with the choker necklace that matched the top while on her way to Janet’s show at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Kim also reposted an exchange she had with the “Control” singer in 2021. She shared a still of Janet in the costume during the “If” music video and wrote over it, “For @janetjackson’s birthday because I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit at @juliensauctions.” The reality star spent a whopping $25,000 to acquire it.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Janet reposted it and wrote, “Thank you so much @kimkardashian. I hope ‘IF’ gives you as much pleasure as it did me.”

Kim is a massive fan of buying pop culture memorabilia at auctions, including incredible pieces of jewelry. In January 2023 at Sotheby’s annual January Royal and Noble collection sale, she purchased the diamond and amethyst Attallah Cross pendant worn previously by the late Princess Diana.

The Hulu star shelled out $197,453 for the 5.25 carat jeweled crucifix, which Diana wore to a charity gala in October 1987, putting it on a long string of pearls atop her black and purple velvet Catherine Walker dress. Kim has yet to be photographed wearing it.

Kim bought three jade and diamond bangle bracelets that belonged to the late Elizabeth Taylor in 2011. They were created by the California native’s favorite jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz, for the Hollywood icon. Kim paid $64,000, even though the pre-sale estimate had the pieces going ​for around $8,000.

Another incredible item Kim owns is former ​first lady Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Cartier Tank watch, which she purchased at a Christie’s auction in 2017 for $380,000. The prison reform activist wore it to the White House in 2019 while meeting with then-President Donald Trump to discuss clemency for then-jailed grandmother Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim doesn’t keep all of her auction items to herself. For Christmas 2019, she gifted daughter North West two items from her idol, late pop superstar Michael Jackson.

One was the white hat Michael wore in the “Smooth Criminal” music video, which still had his makeup on it. British media reported Kim paid $130,000 for the legendary piece of memorabilia, which she showed off in an Instagram Story.

Another item Kim displayed on Instagram that she gave to North was a velvet and sequin encrusted jacket the late King of Pop wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997, which set the SKKN founder back $65,000.