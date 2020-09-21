Now, this is what we call progress. Kim Kardashian showed off her morning workout on Monday, September 21 — and the longtime KUWTK star, 39, was joined by some unlikely exercise buddies. “Early morning special,” Kim captioned the photo posted to her Instagram Story, which featured an aerial shot of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s sneakers.

Of course, it’s no surprise to see the Good American founder, 36, joining her big sister in the gym. However, Kim and Khloé’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, 29, haven’t exactly been besties over the years. Following Tristan’s multiple cheating scandals — including with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019 — Kim became very protective over her scorned sibling.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

That said, the KKW Beauty mogul’s feelings toward Tristan have definitely softened now that he and Khloé are giving their relationship another go. “He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim told Scott Disick in a June 2020 bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“He is! He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard,” the Talentless founder, 37, echoed and Kim replied, “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

In March, Khloé and Tristan began quarantining together with their daughter, True Thompson, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Eventually, things between the former flames turned romantic. Khloé has “never been happier,” a source previously told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

According to the insider, the Revenge Body host and professional basketball player are considering “having another child together” and “possibly even a wedding in the future.” Thankfully, Kim isn’t the only member of Khloé’s famous family who approves of her reconciliation with Tristan.

The Canadian native and Rob Kardashian are “like brothers,” a separate source revealed to In Touch on September 7. “Rob adores Tristan and looks up to him. Tristan’s helping Rob stay in shape and they’ve been working out together.”

Here’s hoping during the next early-morning family workout, Rob tags along!

