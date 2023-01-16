Happy birthday! Chicago West turned 5 years old in style with an all-pink Hello Kitty party hosted by her mom, Kim Kardashian, on Sunday, January 15.

The Kardashians star’s home was transformed to be on theme with the Yuko Shimizu character. Kim’s typically white monochromatic Calabasas mansion was outfitted with light pink carpet, cherry blossom trees made out of balloons, a ball pit featuring two slides and plenty of activities for kids. Of course, Kitty White herself was also in attendance to delight partygoers.

“My twin. Happy 5th birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5!” the SKKN founder, 42, gushed via Instagram about her youngest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. “I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Kim wasn’t the only family member who was excited about the big event. Saint West appeared in one of his mom’s social media videos exclaiming that it was his “sister’s birthday” before showing off his missing tooth. The 7-year-old was carefully inspecting the slime-making station, and he no doubt had a blast during the event.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner also raved about her “beautiful granddaughter” in a sweet birthday tribute.

“You are our little doll who lights up every room! You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny and give the best hugs!” the momager, 7, wrote via Instagram. “You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend! And I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo.”

Kim and the rest of her family frequently talk about how similar Chicago, who was born in 2018 via surrogate, looks to her famous mama, and the Skims founder believes that it’s because of divine intervention.

“I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you,’” she said during an appearance on model Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast at the time, calling surrogacy “the best thing I ever did.”

