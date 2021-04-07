Mommy-daughter moments! Kim Kardashian and youngest daughter Chicago West are all about twinning together — and, shocker, they are really good at it.

In April 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a set of throwback snapshots of herself and her toddler rocking matching black bathing suits during a previous beach vacation. “My twin forever!” Kim captioned the five photos via Instagram and even included the dancing girls emoji.

In the sweet photoset, the KKW Beauty founder and her third child could be seen playing in the ocean and laughing together as the proud mama held her baby girl on her hip.

The dynamic duo has been known to take twinning up to 11 on several occasions. In August 2019, the reality star shared an adorable photo of herself and her daughter wearing matching silver one-piece bathing suits on a beach in the Bahamas. For the Kardashian-West family’s 2019 Christmas card, both the Skims founder and the toddler donned matching grey sweats in the image.

Kim and estranged husband Kanye West are also parents to daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm. It took some time for little Chi to adjust to becoming an older sibling when baby brother Psalm arrived in May 2019.

“Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. “There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well.” In fact, the pair are “best friends for life” now, according to an October 2020 Instagram post from Kim.

Though Chi is an excellent older sister, she won’t be getting any more siblings in the future. “I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” Kim told Laura Wasser during her February 2019 appearance on Laura’s “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

