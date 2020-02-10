Everyone knows the best time to pig out is late at night … including Kourtney Kardashian! On Sunday, February 9, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, got her snack on following a star-studded evening of Oscars afterparties.

“It be your own family sometimes,” Kylie Jenner captioned a hilarious video of her big sister eating dinner rolls (King’s Hawaiian, to be specific) straight out of the bag. On top of that, Kourtney took to her own Instagram Story to share a close-up shot of her munchies.

Considering the Poosh.com founder is known for her healthy lifestyle, we’d say it’s A-OK for Kourtney to indulge every now and again. After all, everyone deserves a cheat day! That said, the reality TV personality generally reserves her carb-loading for much fancier meals.

“When I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays,” Kourtney revealed in a 2019 Poosh blog post. “I’d go to the farmers’ market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s, and then after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

As delicious as all of that sounds, a whole pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls only costs $3.99. Ultimately, the best cheat day is a financially responsible one, you know? “A healthy lifestyle requires balance — allowing yourself to hit the snooze button when you really need it, skipping the gym for quality time with friends, and of course cheat days,” Kourtney’s post continued. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”

From the looks of it, Kourtney and her sisters definitely had themselves a night of no guilt and no boundaries! We look forward to seeing more Kar-Jenner family bonding this year.

