Barely there! Kourtney Kardashian posed in a sexy sheer lace bodysuit and black underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a selfie video via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23, in which she sat in front of a mirror while getting her hair blow-dried. As she zoomed in, Kourtney flaunted the racy outfit, which featured a matching black belt — ultimately creating an edgier look.

Her sultry video came just four days after husband Travis Barker showed off a pair of embroidered white lace panties Kourtney got him as a Father’s Day tribute by sharing a snapshot of it via his Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Everyone’s favorite PDA-centric couple has been enjoying their new life as a married duo after they participated in their third wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last month. During the picturesque occasion, the Hulu personality donned a stunning white Dolce & Gabbana corset-style minidress with a long Virgin Mary-embroidered veil, whereas the Blink-182 drummer, 46, rocked a classic black tuxedo by the same fashion house on May 22.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Pre-wedding festivities took place over the course of a full weekend, in which the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan attended.

“It was the most magical weekend of all time,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 23, one day after the Italian ceremony. “Anytime anyone’s with Kourt and Travis you can feel the love, but in Portofino of all places — it was truly spectacular.”

While the bride isn’t a stranger to chic and sexy styles, she also gave the wedding attendees a chance to join in on the fashion game by providing them Dolce & Gabbana clothes.

“Outfits were waiting for guests in their hotel room, which seemed like something out of a Disney movie,” the insider added. “Everything down to the linens, and even the wine they served was made by Dolce. They really decided to go all in on this theme and put the ‘dolce’ in ‘la dolce vita!’”

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 after years of being friends and neighbors. Once they went Instagram official with their romance in February 2021, the two remained inseparable and weren’t shy to flaunt some PDA while out in public.

In October 2021, the “All the Small Things” rockstar proposed on a rose-decorated beach in Montecito, California, which was featured in an episode during season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Six months later, the famous duo gave fans the ultimate surprise when they participated in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony, featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator. However, they were not legally married at the time as they had not obtained a marriage license.

One week prior to their upscale wedding in Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15. The pair, of course, didn’t hesitate to share the news with their fans following their official marriage, with both captioning Instagram carousel posts, “Till death do us part.”