Mama instincts! Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a series of rare throwback photos of herself and several Kardashian kids during a Palm Springs trip on March 24 — and the cutest snaps of the 40-year-old’s daughter, Penelope Disick, prompted a fan to highlight that the 7-year-old would be a great mother in the future.

“P is going to be such a good mom!” one user gushed in the comments section of the post. Clearly, the brunette beauty agreed with the follower because she responded with the weary face and loved-up emojis — and that’s exactly how we’d react if we were P’s mom, too.

“Palm Springs disposable [camera],” Kourt captioned the eight photos featuring Kar-Jenner kids like her son Reign Disick and her niece North West. The last two photos in the set were of her daughter, 7, holding aunt Kim Kardashian‘s youngest son, Psalm West, in the water … which rightfully caught the attention of some fans and followers.

Naturally, Kourt’s friends also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on what seemed to be an incredible trip. “Happy,” model Bella Hadid raved, adding a yellow heart emoji to her reply. “I want to be here [right now],” Emily Ratajkowski mused on the post. Even Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, couldn’t help but praise the pics. “Best place ever,” he wrote. “Heading back.”

It’s no surprise to see little P being in touch with her maternal instincts. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the Kardashian kid loves getting girly — especially with her grandma, Kris Jenner. “Penelope is a softie and a girly-girl, just like Kris,” the source explained in December 2019. “She loves doing girly things like getting her nails done and dressing up. Kris loves it!”

Undoubtedly, the momager, 64, thrives on the quality time. “Spending time with Penelope and North reminds her of when Kim and Kourtney were young girls, they would do the same things,” the source added. “She’ll let them try on her shoes and jewelry and walk around the house.”

Gotta love that Kar-Jenner family bond, y’all!