Sisters will be sisters! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, to share photos from her vacation in Japan and threw subtle shade at Kim Kardashian in the comments.

It all started when a fan commented, “Was Kim mad at this look back there?” Kourt, 40, responded, “She didn’t like my eyeshadow.”

If you ~keep up~ with the Kardashians, you may have noticed that the brunette beauties haven’t been getting along in the recent episodes of KUWTK. Things got so bad between the siblings that it escalated to a physical level, leaving Kim with scratches.

The fight started after Kim suggested Kourtney’s work ethic isn’t as good as everyone else’s. Naturally, the Poosh founder wasn’t having any of it.

“You act like I don’t do s–t,” she told Kim. “Do you know all I f–king — You have this, this narrative in your mind of … I will literally f–k you up. If you mention it again? Literally, shut the f–k up. … But honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off.”

In turns out, there has been tension between the sisters for a while now. In December 2019, Kourtney expressed why she hasn’t been feeling happy filming the show.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott [Disick]. Everything,” the mom of three said during an episode at the time. “To where all these people were involved in my relationship, and it was horrible for our relationship. I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but, you know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace.”

These days, her kids seem to be her main priority. Kourtney revealed a parenting motto she lives by during an interview with Health that got published in March. “I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” she divulged. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest.”

You’re doing amazing, sweetie!