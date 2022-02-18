She just doesn’t age! Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare, unedited throwback photo with fans from 1997, showing how she rocked a little black dress at the time. She proved that 25 years ago, the future reality star was just as sexy then as she is today.

Kourtney, 42, wore a figure-hugging halter dress in the photo, where she was seated on a leopard-print covered sofa. Her micro-miniskirt had slits on the sides that showed off plenty of skin on her toned legs. Other than her thin and heavily plucked eyebrows that were all the rage at the time, Kourt’s gorgeous face looked identical to how she looks today.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum captioned the amazing throwback snapshot, “1997 Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.” Kourtney would have been approximately 18 years old in the photo. She attended college at the University of Arizona in Tucson, so it’s unclear if she had traveled to SMU for a campus tour or was visiting pals. But she sure got dressed up for whatever the occasion was in her sexy LBD.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Fans loved the photo, with one gushing, “You haven’t aged AT ALL.” Another wrote, “I thought it was from today. You do not change.” One person pointed out about the unfiltered and unedited snapshot, “This the ‘no plastic surgery’ flex,” about how Kourtney looks the same today that she did 25 years ago. Another fan echoed the sentiment, telling Kourtney, “You literally look the same!”

While everyone has youthful and gorgeous skin at 18, Kourtney has kept her face looking so flawless and wrinkle-free through an 8-step nighttime skin care routine she shared with fans in a tutorial video with Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. After removing her makeup, she uses a hydrating gel cleanser followed by a detox mask and lip balm.

Kourtney then applies a Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum from her Hora x Poosh collaboration, followed by the collab’s Moisturizing Powerhouse Bundle. Finally, depending on her skincare needs for the day, she wears Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Face Cream Light. Kourtney has also revealed that she’s a fan of micro-needling to help keep her skin looking refreshed and youthful. Her process sure works, as Kourt’s face looks the same today as it did when she was 18!