Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Plastic Surgery: Photos of the ‘KUWTK’ Alum Then and Now

Looking good! Kourtney Kardashian seems to be completely ageless, but has she had plastic surgery? Keep reading to see what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has said about going under the knife, plus photos of her then and now.

The Poosh founder touts living a very natural and holistic lifestyle, and she shut down a troll in December 2021 who speculated that she’s altered her appearance over the years.

A Kardashian fan account posted a throwback photo of Kourtney with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian with the caption, “The Kardashians before they became ‘the Kardashians.’”

After one commenter said Kourtney was the “only one who really didn’t change,” another user responded, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them.”

The social media user then hypothesized that the mom of three had, “Botox, a nose job, some sort of butt shot or BBL just to start.” The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum was quick to react to the speculation at the time.

“No better compliment than a ‘too good to be real’ kind of compliment. Butt shot and Brazilian butt lift? Um, thanks,” Kourtney wrote. “And you were just getting started.”

That’s not the only time the California native has set the record straight in the comment section on social media. The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum shared an all-natural selfie in September 2019, which prompted a follower to comment, “No makeup, just fillers,” with a laughing emoji.

“I don’t do fillers, but I love this complimenttttt,” Kourtney responded with a smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji.

While the reality star claims to stay away from plastic surgery these days, she did open up about getting breast implants at the age of 21.

“I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before,” the University of Arizona grad told Showbiz Spy in 2011. “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.” It’s unclear if Kourtney actually ever removed her implants.

In addition, the He’s All That actress takes extremely good care of her body — from the inside, out. Besides following a gluten-free, dairy-free diet, Kourt also loves an effective skincare routine and is passing it along to her children. She reflected on teaching her eldest son, Mason, about taking care of himself as he becomes a preteen.

“I just went through a whole skincare routine with him. We did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in a drawer in his bathroom,” Kourtney told Harper’s Bazaar in December 2019. “He loves to do it and feel like he’s taking care of his skin. I think that it is an important thing to teach girls and boys, like how my mom taught us to take care of ourselves.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney then and now!