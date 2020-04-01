Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cozy by Her Fireplace While Quarantining and Watching a Movie

It’s all in the details! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 31, to show off her cozy setup while quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak. Snuggled up on the couch watching Life of Pi, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, gave fans a peek at her gorgeous, modern fireplace.

Clearly, Kourtney’s got this whole social distancing thing on lock. As it happens, the Poosh.com founder is a little, er, obsessed with fireplaces. In fact, based on previous social media posts, Kourtney has three in her home — including one in her bedroom.

When it comes to home decor, Kourtney has a very specific approach. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use,” she told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a Poosh interview. “I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

Kourtney went on to admit that sometimes, she feels judgemental when visiting other people’s homes. However, Jenni insisted it’s a positive quality! “Having a discerning eye means you are very particular and you’re specific about what you gravitate towards and what you like, but it doesn’t mean that you’re judging the way people are doing things,” she explained.

Kourtney’s interest in interior design blossomed over time — specifically after giving birth to her daughter, Penelope Disick. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed,” she said. “I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order.”

Well, it’s definitely paid off … and then some! Kourtney’s home looks like the perfect place to lie low during these trying times. That said, we think she’s hit the limit on fireplaces.

