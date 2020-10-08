This Is Halloween! See Kourtney Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Decor for All Hallows’ Eve

Another day, another Kardashian putting us all to shame. This time, Kourtney Kardashian pretty much solidified herself as the Queen of Halloween after showing off her festive dining room decor on Wednesday, October 8.

The Poosh founder, 41, shared two videos on her Instagram Story featuring the spookiest table setting we’ve ever seen! With “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas appropriately playing in the background, Kourtney’s display included cobwebs, candles, skulls, skeletons, black pumpkins, white roses and so much more!

Of course, we’re not entirely surprised to see that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided against the traditional black-and-orange color scheme. After all, Kourtney is obsessed with interior design — and even takes major inspiration from Rip & Tan founder Jenni Kayne.

“I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use,” the Los Angeles native explained to the designer during a September 2019 interview. “I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.’ It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

Over the years, Kourtney has developed “a very close” working relationship with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, a source previously revealed to Life & Style. However, she’s also “toyed” with the idea of becoming a designer herself because she has such a “passion” for it. “Kourtney really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Naturally, Kourtney’s backyard got a Halloween makeover of its own — although, we’d hardly call it peaceful! The E! personality purchased a 12-foot tall skeleton for her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, to enjoy (or be terrified of, who knows?).

The impressive figure from Home Depot costs $300. That said, due to the item’s popularity, it’s no longer available. According to the New York Post, buyers are reselling the skeleton on eBay and Amazon for upwards of $1,300. Now, that’s scary.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween decorations!