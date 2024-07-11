Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker planned to spend 40 days in their home after giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023. However, reality hit when the Poosh founder had to tend to an emergency after her eldest child, Mason Disick, injured himself.

“Mason broke his arm right when it turned 40 days where I felt like God was like, ‘Your 40 days are up. Get your ass out of the house,'” Kourtney, 45, explained to her friends during the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians. “Mason called me and was like, ‘Mom, I’m on the side of the road. I broke my arm!'”

The Hulu star explained that she never left Rocky’s side until that moment, adding, “I didn’t even have any saved milk because I don’t leave him. But now I’m also feeling the guilt of all the kids.”

In addition to Mason, 14, Kourtney shares kids Penelope and Reign with former longtime partner Scott Disick. Travis, on his end, shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – and is an active stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

“I have kids all different age ranges — preteen, teenage, adults, infant — so, I really do try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids,” Kourtney later confessed. “I don’t want to miss anything. It’s like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, wanting to be everything to everyone.”

Being a mom to a handful of children with a large age range presents its challenges.

Later in the episode, the Lemme founder revealed that Mason didn’t want to join the blended family in Australia. The bunch traveled continents to support Travis during the Blink-182 tour.

“Mason isn’t wanting to come because he’s a teenager and wants to be with his friends and his dad, and I don’t want to not see him,” Kourtney said.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The first Kardashian-Jenner grandchild made his own iconic entrance into the world when his birth was televised during season 4 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. These days, Mason is a celebrity teen living the California life – and he recently joined Instagram after spending his adolescent days away from the camera.

Mason made his debut on the content-sharing social media app in May 2024. He dedicated his carousel post to a ‘fit check as he rocked green balloon cargo pants, an Off White T-Shirt, sneakers and a hat.

The comment section was filled with Hollywood’s hottest ladies – his mom, Aunt KoKo and Aunt Keeks.

“My first baby,” Kourtney wrote with a teary-eyed emoji.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while Kim Kardashian added, “You’re really on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s youngest son hasn’t made his full debut online. The family has shared photos of Rocky, however, his face has yet to be revealed.

The former E! star returned to the gym one month after Rocky’s November 2023 birth and later shared an honest postpartum fitness journey message.

“Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in December 2023. “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”