Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles With Rocky in Sweet Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are soaking up family time! The Kardashians star and her husband posed for a sweet and candid photo featuring their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, as they traveled through the southern U.S.

Kourtney, 45, reposted the snap from stepdaughter Alabama Barker’s Instagram Stories on Monday, June 24. The mom of four looked casual and cozy in a long-sleeved black T-shirt with orange flames on the sleeves, no makeup, her hair tied up in a bun and sunglasses on her head. She pouted her lips at the camera and wrapped her arms around Rocky, 7 months, who sported a white onesie. The baby boy leaned against his mom’s chest and had his head turned away from the camera.

Meanwhile, Travis, 48, sat next to his wife with a fluffy pillow in his lap. He wore a skull-patterned sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. The Blink-182 drummer looked ahead at the camera with a straight face as he gently leaned into Kourtney.

“My favorite people,” Alabama, 18, captioned the post. In her repost, Kourtney responded, “Love you,” adding a red heart emoji.

The family appeared to be traveling via a bus or a train in the photo, but Alabama shared an earlier snap on a private jet, as well as one in a car. She tagged the car photo’s location as Houston, Texas. Kourtney also shared a beach photo on her Stories and tagged the location as Miami, Florida.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023. While he is the couple’s first child together, they each have kids from past relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama and Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician is also a stepfather to Shanna’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, 25.

The families blended with ease following Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in May 2022, and the older kids welcomed their baby brother with open arms.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” a source told Us Weekly on November 16, 2023, adding that they were “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

It seems Alabama has developed a bond with Rocky, as she occasionally posts photos of her baby bro online. In a January snap, the tot wrapped his hand around her thumb.

Landon, on the other hand, might take more time to warm up to Rocky. He said in a Q&A shortly after Rocky’s birth, “I actually haven’t even held it.” He also confirmed that he hadn’t changed Rocky’s diaper yet and “will not be” doing so in the future.

“I totally was rooting for a little girl,” the singer added.

Kourtney and Travis seem to love being parents to an infant again, and though they’re very careful about not showing Rocky’s face online, they have started to share more and more photos of the little one with fans. Travis recently shared a sweet handful of snaps in honor of Mother’s Day, along with a loving message.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife,” he captioned the post.