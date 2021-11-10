Amicable-ish exes. Kris Jenner is “civil” with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There’s no drama on her part.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer, 66, isn’t “trying to have lunch, go shopping or be girlfriends” with the retired Olympian, 72, says the insider. “That’s never going to happen. They talk a few times a month, if that. They don’t avoid each other, and there are plenty of family gatherings coming up that they’ll probably see each other.”

Kris “isn’t stressed about hurting Caitlyn’s feelings or responding to her comments,” the source notes, referring to the New York Native’s claims on Australia’s Big Brother VIP that the mother of six, who shares daughters Kylie and Kendall with Caitlyn, has “misgivings” toward her.

“Not to sound cruel, but Kris doesn’t have time for Caitlyn. It’s pretty simple: Kris feel like she’s given Caitlyn a lot of good years,” explains the insider. “Caitlyn has certainly moved on with her life, and she wasn’t necessarily concerned with how Kris would cope. It took a lot of work on Kris’ part to disconnect — it wasn’t always easy for her. Early on, there was bitterness, on both parts, but that’s water under the bridge.”

Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

In 2013, Kris and Caitlyn separated after 22 years together. Later, in 2015, the Secrets of My Life author publicly came out as transgender. “I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years,” Kris, who has since moved on with boyfriend Corey Gamble, recalled of Caitlyn’s coming out during an April interview with WSJ Magazine‘s “The One.”

“And we didn’t know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about,” the San Diego, California, native added before assuring her current relationship with Caitlyn is “respectful.”

“She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes,” Kris concluded.