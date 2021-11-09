Amicable Exes? Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s Shadiest Quotes About Each Other Since Split

Kris Jenner and ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner’s shadiest quotes about each other since their split shows there has been tension between them post-divorce.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums announced they were ending their relationship after 23 years of marriage in October 2013, two years before Caitlyn came out as transgender. The former couple shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The momager also has four kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian — with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.

“We are living separately and we are much happier this way, but we will always have much love and respect for each other,” Kris and Caitlyn wrote in a joint statement at the time. “Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends, and as always, our family will remain our number one priority.”

However, their amicable relationship started to fizzle after Caitlyn began making public comments about her marriage to Kris. The former Olympian said during a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair in 2015 that their split was “20 percent [about] gender and 80 percent was the way I was treated.”

Caitlyn’s statements not only led to tension with Kris but with the rest of the Kardashian children. The final nail in the coffin between the former spouses came from Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Khloé and Kim discussed the drama with Caitlyn during an episode of KUWTK at the time. “‘I’m the victim, I’m the victim, they don’t want to see me.’ Oh, f—k off and it’s not because you’re trans, that’s not why I’m not talking to you. I’m not talking to you because you’re a bad, mean person,” the Good American founder said.

Kim added, “It’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world but not at our expense.”

Kendall and Kylie have seemingly remained close to Caitlyn over the years, and the decathlete has also appeared to patch things up with Kim and her estranged husband, Kanye West.



As for Khloé, she gave an update on where she stands with Cait during KUWTK in April and claimed “there’s no beef” between them.

“I talk to [Caitlyn’s friend] Sophia [Hutchins] very seldom and Cait probably every blue moon … It’s just because we’re busy,” KoKo said. “It’s taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally. I don’t know if mom has any more to give.”

As for where Kris and Caitlyn stand today, things seem to be a bit more rocky. Keep scrolling to see their shadiest quotes!