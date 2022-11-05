She’s doing great, sweetie! Kris Jenner enjoyed a fun costume lookalike birthday party with the Kardashian-Jenner family dressing up in the momager’s most famous looks.

Kris, now 67, was seen in videos shared by daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian via their Instagram Stories and TikTok accounts on Friday, November 4.

“It’s my mom’s birthday dinner, and [the theme] is dress up as your best Kris,” Kim said in a selfie mirror clip, in which she wore a blue gown, bowtie and a black pixie wig reminiscent of her mother. “Does this one look familiar, guys? [It’s from] our Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it.”

Apart from Kim, the other sisters brought out all the stops to pay tribute to their mama’s most stylish looks. Youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, opted for a classy black dress for a 1989 theme, whereas Khloé, 38, dressed up in a blonde wig and rose ensemble, accessorizing with a martini glass.

“You got Krissed,” the Good American founder said in a video via her Instagram Stories. “This is the moron who put ‘You got Krissed’ before the Krissed video. She’s just so drunk on all her martinis.”

Perhaps the most outstanding choice, however, was Kourtney, 43, who donned a pink sweatsuit and pixie cut to throw it back to Kris’ brief cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” music video, in which she yells “Thank you next, bitch!” at the end.

The SKKN founder, 42, also shared black-and-white photos in honor of her mother’s big day. One of the photos featured a group selfie between the eldest Kardashian sisters alongside their brother, Rob Kardashian, and grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

“Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner. We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you, dressing up like you,” Kim gushed in her lengthy caption. “It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what, you make the time and show up for each and every one of them, made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter.”

The Kardashians star continued, “No matter what, you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher, and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so, so, so much.”

